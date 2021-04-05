Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shipbuilding: ASRY Receives ASME Accreditation

April 5, 2021

Photo courtesy ASME
Photo courtesy ASME

The New Construction & Engineering Department of ASRY received ASME Accreditation which allows ASRY to manufacture and repair Coded Pressure Vessels.

ASRY attained this accreditation after an extensive review of the company's Quality Assurance Systems, Engineering, Warehousing, Production, and Quality Control capabilities. Based on the review, ASRY was found compliant with ASME work due to its commitment to applying the highest international standards in all aspects of work.

Mr. Mazen Matar, ASRY’s Managing Director, commented “certifying ASRY for ASME work, is a big day in ASRY’s history, it will take ASRY to new heights in contributing to the Oil & Gas and Marine Industry, which is in line with ASRY’s strategy.

With this achievement, ASRY would be able to manufacture various vessels required for the upcoming Oil and Gas activities in Bahrain and elsewhere in the region. ASRY would also be able to manufacture and repair Pressure Vessels that is considered the main equipment in the Oil and Gas Industry, in addition to forming an integral component of the Marine Industry.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) was established in 1880 with the aim of setting standards for the production of Boilers, Steam Boilers, Vessels, and Pressure Vessels.

Photo courtesy ASME

Shipbuilding Offshore People Construction and Design Industry News Construction Offshore Industry

Related Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO Render - Image Credit: Woodside

Lukoil Pulls Out of Sangomar Race as it Decides Not to...

Siemens Gamesa Receives First Firm Order for Giant 14MW...

Insight

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

2021: A Year of Offshore Energy Potential

2021: A Year of Offshore Energy Potential

Oil Falls Below $64 on Rising Iran, OPEC+ Production

Oil Falls Below $64 on Rising Iran, OPEC+ Production

Sangomar FPSO Construction Starts in China

Sangomar FPSO Construction Starts in China

Total Won't Stop Gas Production in Myanmar. Says Abandoning Offshore Field Would Hurt Workers, Cities

Total Won't Stop Gas Production in Myanmar. Says Abandoning Offshore Field Would Hurt Workers, Cities

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine