Total to Resume Work at $20B LNG Project in Conflict-hit Mozambique

March 24, 2021

File image (Credit:Total)
File image (Credit:Total)

Total will gradually resume construction at its $20 billion liquefied natural gas development in northern Mozambique after working with the government to increase the site's security, the French oil major said in a statement on Wednesday.

Total had pulled the majority of its workforce from the site in Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, home since 2017 to an Islamist insurgency linked to Islamic State, in January following an attack close to its construction camp. 

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Emma Rumney Editing by Louise Heavens)

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Africa

