TDI-Brooks Wraps Offshore Studies for ExxonMobil, Chevron in Angola

March 5, 2021

Credit; TDI-Brooks
Credit; TDI-Brooks

Offshore services firm TDI-Brooks International has said it has recently completed Environmental Baseline Studies (EBS) for both Chevron's Cabinda Gulf Oil Company and ExxonMobil in Angola.

TDI-Brooks deployed the R/V Proteus vessel to blocks 0 and 14 for Chevron's CAGBOC and Block 15 for ExxonMobil offshore Angola to complete these programs.

For CAGBOC water column and sediment sampling included collecting 63 sediments samples, 27 water samples and 9 water column profiles. Chevron operates in Angola through its subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited. Chevron operates two of the four concessions that it owns in Angola. 

For ExxonMobil, at Block 15, the TDI-Brooks scope included 56 Sediment Samples, 55 SPI/PV Image Samples, 14 Plankton Samples, 42 Discrete Water Samples, 14 Discrete (Surface) Water Samples and 14 CTD Water Profiles.

ExxonMobil has a 40-percent interest in Block 15 which has recoverable resource potential of approximately 4 billion gross oil-equivalent barrels. Block 15 was Angola’s second-highest-producing block in 2016.

 

