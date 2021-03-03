Guyana: ExxonMobil Moves Drillship Away from Bulletwood Well. Drilling Result Unknown

The Stena Carron drillship most recently used by ExxonMobil to drill the Bulletwood-1 well in the Canje Block offshore Guyana has moved to a new drilling location.

This is according to Westmount Energy which owns an indirect interest in the Canje Block, through its 7.2% stake in JHI Associates, which is a partner in the offshore block.

Westmount Energy on Tuesday cited a notice to mariners published today by the Guyanese Maritime Administration Department "indicating that the Stena Carron drillship is moving from the Bulletwood-1 location on the Canje block, offshore Guyana, to a new drilling location on the Stabroek block."

"Westmount is not a direct participant in the Canje Joint Venture ("Canje JV") and is therefore not aware of the outcome of the Bulletwood-1 well. The company awaits confirmation and disclosure of the Bulletwood-1 drilling results by the operator or other Canje JV partners. It is the company's intention to update the market as soon as these drilling results are publicly available," the company said.

ExxonMobil spudded the Bulletwood-1 well in December 2020. The Canje Block is operated by ExxonMobil (35%), with Total (35%), JHI (17.5%), and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc. (12.5%) as partners.

Per Westmount, Bulletwood-1 is a 500 MMbbl oil prospect targeting a Liza look-alike, confined channel complex, of Late Cretaceous, Campanian, age.

Liza is an oilfield found by Exxon in the prolific Stabroek block, off Guyana. The first phase of Liza development has been in production since December 2019.

Apart from informing on the rig's move to another location, Westmount also said it was looking forward to the planned drilling of the 2nd and 3rd wells on the Canje block (Jabillo-1 and Sapote-1) over the coming months.

The Bulletwood-1 exploration well is the first well on the Canje block. It was spudded on the 31st December 2020, using the Stena Carron drillship, in a reported water depth of 2,846m. The primary reservoir target was a confined channel complex of Late Cretaceous, Campanian age.

