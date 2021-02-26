C-Innovation Invests in Covid-19 Mitigation on its Offshore Construction Vessels

Mako Industries signed an agreement with C-Innovation to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 on its offshore construction vessels, beginning with the 168-m Island Venture.

Mako uses Puradigm to combat air and surface contaminants safely in populated environments 24/7, and it has capabilities for managing projects for existing facilities and new construction, with service recently made available for the oil and gas, healthcare, industrial, commercial and higher education markets.

“We are pleased to have selected Mako’s Covid Mitigation system, which neutralizes the virus, to help prevent a Covid contamination offshore. We are very impressed with the testing and track record of the Puradigm System along with the longstanding energy connections and outstanding service reputation from Mako Industries. C-Innovation does not have the luxury of working from home, so we are taking every available precaution to protect our personnel, customers, and contractors from a potential infectious spread on our vessels,” said David Sheetz, Vice President, C-Innovation.

The Puradigm technology is proven to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) up to 99.99% by independent testing at the University of Florida’s Biosafety Level 3 lab. This is the only technology of its kind that has PROVEN SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) results

“Mako Industries has been an industry leader in the upstream and midstream oil and gas markets, and we are excited to provide our active technology that seeks out and destroys SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in the air that we breathe and on the surfaces we touch,” says Mark Provine, CEO, Mako Industries.

Watch the interview with Stevey Lykins, Mako Industries, who discusses the Puradigm solution with Offshore Engineer TV: