Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

C-Innovation Invests in Covid-19 Mitigation on its Offshore Construction Vessels

February 26, 2021

Photo: Mako Industries
Photo: Mako Industries

Mako Industries signed an agreement with C-Innovation to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 on its offshore construction vessels, beginning with the 168-m Island Venture. 

Mako uses Puradigm to combat air and surface contaminants safely in populated environments 24/7, and it has capabilities for managing projects for existing facilities and new construction, with service recently made available for the oil and gas, healthcare, industrial, commercial and higher education markets.

“We are pleased to have selected Mako’s Covid Mitigation system, which neutralizes the virus, to help prevent a Covid contamination offshore. We are very impressed with the testing and track record of the Puradigm System along with the longstanding energy connections and outstanding service reputation from Mako Industries.  C-Innovation does not have the luxury of working from home, so we are taking every available precaution to protect our personnel, customers, and contractors from a potential infectious spread on our vessels,” said David Sheetz, Vice President, C-Innovation.

The Puradigm technology is proven to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) up to 99.99% by independent testing at the University of Florida’s Biosafety Level 3 lab. This is the only technology of its kind that has PROVEN SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) results

“Mako Industries has been an industry leader in the upstream and midstream oil and gas markets, and we are excited to provide our active technology that seeks out and destroys  SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in the air that we breathe and on the surfaces we touch,” says Mark Provine, CEO, Mako Industries.

Watch the interview with Stevey Lykins, Mako Industries, who discusses the Puradigm solution with Offshore Engineer TV:



Offshore Maritime Safety Vessels Maritime COVID-19 Sanitization

Related Offshore News

Ignacio Galán, CEO of IberdrolaDownload image Ignacio Galán, CEO of Iberdrola / Credit: Iberdrola

Spain's Iberdrola to Spend $182B by 2030 to Triple...
Credit: Equinor

Eni Officially Enters Giant Offshore Wind Project in UK


Trending Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO - The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré/ Copyright © SBM Offshore

Petrobras, SBM Offshore Sign LoI for Giant Búzios Field...
Offshore
Credit: Katherine Welles - stock.adobe.com

ExxonMobil's Total Oil and Gas Reserves Drop by a Third
Industry News

Insight

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Eni Officially Enters Giant Offshore Wind Project in UK

Eni Officially Enters Giant Offshore Wind Project in UK

Bumi Armada 4Q Profit Boosted by Armada Kraken FPSO Performance

Bumi Armada 4Q Profit Boosted by Armada Kraken FPSO Performance

C-Innovation Invests in Covid-19 Mitigation on its Offshore Construction Vessels

C-Innovation Invests in Covid-19 Mitigation on its Offshore Construction Vessels

Turkish Oil Spill Response Firm Acquires Saab Seaeye ROV

Turkish Oil Spill Response Firm Acquires Saab Seaeye ROV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine