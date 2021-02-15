Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS Kicks Off 3D Seismic Survey Off Angola

February 15, 2021

Credit: PGS
Credit: PGS

Norwegian marine seismic data firm PGS, in partnership with Angola's ANPG, has started a new MultiClient 3D survey in the Lower Congo Basin, near the river plume of the Congo in Angola Block 1/14. 

The acquisition phase will continue until April and fast-track data is expected in October 2021, the company said Monday. PGS said the survey was fully prefunded.

As part ot the survey, the Ramform Atlas vessel is acquiring high-density 3D GeoStreamer data using a 10 x 8 025 m streamer spread.  

"The survey is designed to produce data of superior resolution, to increase understanding of the prolific Lower Congo Basin. The Block 1/14 survey provides the first 3D data in the area," PGS said, adding that it is currently evaluating a series of new acquisition projects within the Lower Congo Basin.

Exploration targets in the Lower Congo Basin are found in several stratigraphic intervals. The post-salt section contains the proven Miocene play with muliple producing oil fields. 

"The Upper Cretaceous remains relatively underexplored with multiple opportunities identified. The presalt section has had minimal exploration activity but vintage data indicates considerable potential," PGS said.

Offshore Geoscience Africa Seismic

Related Offshore News

PFLNG Dua - Credit: Petronas

Petronas' Floating LNG Facility PFLNG Dua Produces First...
Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Splits the Company in Two


Trending Offshore News

PFLNG Dua - Credit: Petronas

Petronas' Floating LNG Facility PFLNG Dua Produces First...
Offshore
Leiv Eiriksson - Credit: Lundin Energy

Transocean Bags New Drilling Deals, Sees One Contract...
Drilling

Insight

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Technip Energies Shares Soar on First Trading Day

Technip Energies Shares Soar on First Trading Day

Three60 Energy Names EPC&C Projects Director. Plans to Recruit 50 People

Three60 Energy Names EPC&C Projects Director. Plans to Recruit 50 People

Vestas Appoints Asia Pacific Regional President

Vestas Appoints Asia Pacific Regional President

Australia's South Needs LNG Import Terminal to Avoid Gas Shortfall in 2024

Australia's South Needs LNG Import Terminal to Avoid Gas Shortfall in 2024

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine