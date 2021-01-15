Eidesvik Offshore Nets Long-Term Charter for Acergy Viking SOV

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has won a long term charter with wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for its Service Operation Vessel Acergy Viking.

The contract will start in direct continuation of the current contract extending the firm period until the end of January 2027.

Jan Fredrik Meling Eidesvik Offshore, CEO & President, said: “Our relationship with Siemens Gamesa began in August 2016, and we are proud of the award effectively extending the relationship further to at least 2027. I view this as a significant compliment to the services provided by our personnel offshore as well as onshore.

"We are very pleased to again prove our ability to build long term relationships with our clients. This contract award underpins our ambitions in offshore wind and will further strengthen our position in this important and growing market.”

Simon Werner, Senior Fleet Manager at Siemens Gamesa added: “We are pleased to extend our relationship with Eidesvik. With the upgrades included in the contract extension, Acergy Viking will be even better able to meet our operational demands and help us further increase efficiency in our Offshore Service operations, thereby enabling us to deliver enhanced value for our customers and achieve cost-efficient wind energy solutions for everyone.”