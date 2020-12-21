Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bahia Grande to Keep Solstad Offshore Vessel Until Oct. 2026

December 21, 2020

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norway-based offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore said Monday it has secured a contract extension for one of its vessels in Argentina.

The contract extension is for the construction support vessel Normand Commander, with Bahia Grande LN S.A.

Under the three-year extension, the vessel will now remain with Bahia Grande until October 2026. Solstad Offshore did not share the financial details of the agreement.

The CSV Normand Commander, delivered by Kleven Verft in 2006, has been on a bareboat contract with Bahia Grande in Argentina since 2018.

The extension for the Normand Commander is one of several contracts signed by Solstad for its vessels in the past week. Read more on those here.

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

Germany: RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm Gets Planning Permission

Industry's First: Oceaneering's 20.000-psi Equipment for Chevron's Anchor project

Trident Energy Books Vantage Jack-Up for E. Guinea Drilling

Floating Wind Offers Opportunities for Multiple Industries

