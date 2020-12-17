Belgium: Ineos Buys Electricity from Northwester 2 Offshore Wind Farm

UK-based Ineos, one of the world's largest chemical producers, has struck a ten-year power purchase deal in Belgium with RWE Supply & Trading. Electricity will come from an offshore wind farm.,

Starting from 2021, Ineos will buy 198 gigawatt-hours of green electricity per year from RWE, which will be generated by the Northwester 2 wind farm in the Belgian North Sea. The wind farm is located off the coast of Zeebrugge and is operated by the Belgian company Parkwind.

The agreement represents around 25% of the electricity generated by Northwester 2.

Thanks to the PPA, Ineos will reduce its carbon footprint in Belgium by 745,000 tonnes of CO2 during the term of the agreement.

David Thompson, CEO of Ineos Trading, is delighted: "This agreement with RWE is another important step as we further reduce our carbon emissions from our energy consumption in Belgium. Combined with our earlier agreement in September, the deals reduce our carbon footprint by nearly 2 million tonnes of Carbon Dioxide. We will continue to look at the options for further expanding the use of renewable energy, as agreements such as this support our roadmap towards a reduction in carbon based energy across our sites."

The Northwester 2 offshore wind farm supplies the Belgian grid with green electricity from 23 turbines, each with a capacity of up to 9.5 megawatt (MW). The wind farm’s total power generation has been marketed by RWE Supply & Trading since the spring of 2020. It is the seventh wind farm in the Belgian North Sea and has a total installed capacity of 219 MW.

