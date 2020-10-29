Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ExxonMobil to Lay Off 1,900 Employees in U.S.

October 29, 2020

Image by - Katherine - stock.adobe.com

The U.S. oil major ExxonMobil said Thursday it would reduce its workforce in the U.S. by around 1,900 employees.

The company said that its management offices in Houston, Texas will primarily be affected by the announced workforce reductions.

ExxonMobil said it expected around 1,900 employees will be affected through voluntary and involuntary programs.

"The workforce reductions are the result of ongoing reorganizations and work-process changes that have been made over the past several years to improve efficiency and reduce costs. 

"These actions will improve the company’s long-term cost competitiveness and ensure the company manages through the current unprecedented market conditions. The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work," ExxonMobil said.

"The company recognizes these decisions will impact employees and their families and has put these programs in place only after comprehensive evaluation and thoughtful deliberation.

"Employees who are separated through involuntary programs will be provided with support, including severance and outplacement services," ExxonMobil added.

