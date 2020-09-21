CNOOC Brings Online South China Sea Oil Project

Chinese national oil company CNOOC has produced the first oil from the Liuhua 16-2 oilfield / 20-2 oilfield joint development project.

Liuhua 16-2 oilfield / 20-2 oilfield joint development project is located in the eastern South China Sea.

The average water depth of the joint development project is approximately 410 meters.

The development includes one newbuild 150,000 DWT FPSO and three underwater production systems. The FPSO, delivered earlier this year, is named HAI YANG SHI YOU 119.

According to WorldEnergyReports, a publication focused on FPSO systems, the FPSO was ordered in 2018 and was completed in May 2020.

Per WER, the FPSO is connected to Liuhua 16-2 via three 23-km subsea cables, one umbilical and two rigid pipelines -- and to Liuhua 20-2 via four 12-km subsea cables, one umbilical and two rigid pipelines.

A total of 26 development wells are planned to be put into production and development. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 72,800 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/ 20-2 oilfield joint development project.