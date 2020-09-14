Alfa Laval Pumps for Two Brazil FPSOs

Sweden's Alfa Laval has secured two orders to supply Framo pumping systems for two FPSOs to operate offshore Brazil.

Alfa Laval did not say who the clients were but said the orders had a total value of around SEK 155 million (around USD 17,7 million). The deliveries are scheduled for 2021.

The two orders comprise marine pumping systems for firewater and sea water lift service, Alfa Laval said Monday.

Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division said:"I am pleased to announce these two large orders for our Framo pumping systems. These reliable and durable systems are used in a variety of duties, where they provide safe operations and optimized performance."