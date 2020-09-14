Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Alfa Laval Pumps for Two Brazil FPSOs

September 14, 2020

Illustration; FPSOs in Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock
Illustration; FPSOs in Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Sweden's Alfa Laval has secured two orders to supply Framo pumping systems for two FPSOs to operate offshore Brazil.

Alfa Laval did not say who the clients were but said the orders had a total value of around SEK 155 million (around USD 17,7 million). The deliveries are scheduled for 2021.  

The two orders comprise marine pumping systems for firewater and sea water lift service, Alfa Laval said Monday.

Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division said:"I am pleased to announce these two large orders for our Framo pumping systems. These reliable and durable systems are used in a variety of duties, where they provide safe operations and optimized performance."

Equipment Offshore Energy Activity Production Floating Production Hardware Brazil Pumps

Related Offshore News

Credit: Maksym Yemelyanov/AdobeStock

Once an American Foe, Now a Friend: OPEC Turns 60
Armada TGT-1 FPSO - Image Credit: Pharos Energy

Vietnam Approves Pharos Energy's Offshore Oil Project


Trending Offshore News

BP CEO Bernard Looney (File Photo: BP)

BP: Fossil Fuel Demand to Take Historic Hit Amid COVID-19...
Industry News
Credit: Deltic Energy (file image)

IOG Ponders Deltic Energy Takeover Bid
Energy

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Solstad, Westcon Working to Decarbonize Offshore Vessels

Solstad, Westcon Working to Decarbonize Offshore Vessels

OHT Inks Deal for More Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Work

OHT Inks Deal for More Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Work

Once an American Foe, Now a Friend: OPEC Turns 60

Once an American Foe, Now a Friend: OPEC Turns 60

Kazakhstan Launches Probe After Black Smoke Spotted Over Kashagan Field

Kazakhstan Launches Probe After Black Smoke Spotted Over Kashagan Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine