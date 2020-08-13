Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Turkey's Erdogan Calls for Dialogue on Mediterranean Exploration Dispute

August 13, 2020

Tayyip Erdogan - (File Photo: U.S. Department of State)
Tayyip Erdogan - (File Photo: U.S. Department of State)

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the only solution to Turkey's dispute with Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean was through dialogue and negotiation, and Ankara was not seeking any "adventures" in the region.

Tensions have risen since Turkey launched oil and gas exploration work in a disputed area of the Mediterranean on Monday. Athens condemned the move as illegal and sought support from European Union allies.

France, which has called for EU sanctions against Turkey over its exploration work, held training exercises with Greek forces off the island of Crete on Thursday.

Greek and Turkish officials signaled on Wednesday they were willing to resolve the dispute over their overlapping maritime claims, but vowed to protect their interests and blamed the other side for the stand-off.

Erdogan said Greece was demonstrating an "ill-disposed" approach and urged Athens to respect Turkey's rights.

"The path to a solution in the eastern Mediterranean is via dialogue and negotiation," he said. "If we act with common sense and reason, we can find a win-win solution that meets everyone's interests. We are not chasing any unnecessary adventures or seeking tensions."

Thursday's Greek-French military exercise off Crete was the first manifestation of President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to reinforce France's presence in the eastern Mediterranean.

Without identifying the country, Erdogan said Greece was being pushed into taking "wrong steps" in the region by "a country that doesn't even have a coast in the eastern Mediterranean".

"Nobody should think too highly of themselves. Let me be very clear: Don't try to put on a show," Erdogan said.

 (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans and Alex Richardson)

Energy Geoscience Activity Regulations Mediterannean

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Wintershall Dea

Wintershall Dea: Dvalin Drilling Completed Ahead of First...
Helix Energy Solutions’ Q7000. (Photo: Helix Energy Solutions)

Well Intervention Market Overview


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema Breaks Own Heavy-lift Record with Brent...
Offshore
Helix Energy Solutions’ Q7000. (Photo: Helix Energy Solutions)

Well Intervention Market Overview
Europe

Sponsored

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Insight

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

DOF Subsea Scores Multiple Vessel Charters in Atlantic Region

DOF Subsea Scores Multiple Vessel Charters in Atlantic Region

RWE Wants CfDs for German Offshore Wind

RWE Wants CfDs for German Offshore Wind

BPC Gets More Time to Spud Perseverance #1 Well

BPC Gets More Time to Spud Perseverance #1 Well

Turkey's Erdogan Calls for Dialogue on Mediterranean Exploration Dispute

Turkey's Erdogan Calls for Dialogue on Mediterranean Exploration Dispute

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine