Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Event Delayed for 2021

Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition (APDT) originally scheduled for September 1-2 2020 in Yangon, Myanmar has been postponed for next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the ongoing global public health concerns related to COVID-19, and following extensive consultation with our key partners and stakeholders, the decision has been made to reschedule the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition (APDT) originally scheduled 1-2 September 2020 in Yangon,

Myanmar," the organizers said.

The event, dedicated to the oil and gas drilling community, will now be held June 10-11 2021 at the Lotte Hotel Yangon in Yangon, Myanmar, with the Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) continuing as co-hosts for the event.

"With these rescheduled dates, we are committed to delivering a successful event and platform to provide our participants with the foundations of a quality technical program for knowledge-sharing and professional development, and business exhibition," the organizers said.

Since 1996, the SPE and IADC have conducted the APDT biennially, rotating amongst major cities in the Asia Pacific.