Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Platform

June 22, 2020

Image Credit: Allseas
Image Credit: Allseas
Image Credit: Allseas
Image Credit: Allseas
Image Credit: Allseas
Image Credit: Allseas

Allseas' giant Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel has completed its first decommissioning job of summer 2020, with a single-lift removal of Shell UK’s 17,000-tonne Brent Alpha platform from the North Sea. 

The Pioneering Spirit will now deliver the 44-year old platform to Able UK’s Teesside decommissioning yard in North East England for dismantling and recycling.

"The removal of Alpha is the first offshore lift to utilize our in-house developed “horseshoes”, connection tools that clamp around pre-installed lift points (bearing brackets) mounted on the upper sections of the jacket’s legs," Allseas said.

The Brent Alpha topsides removal project involves engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal of the 94 m tall, 52 m wide structure. 

"As with the two previous Brent jobs, Pioneering Spirit will transport the Alpha topsides to a nearshore location off the Hartlepool coastline, where it will be transferred to Allseas’ cargo barge Iron Lady for the final leg of its journey by towage up the Seaton Channel and load-in to the quay at Able UK," Allseas said.

Image Credit: Allseas

Offshore Vessels North Sea Industry News Activity Decommissioning UKCS

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Галина Сандалова - AdobeStock

Brent Crude Rises to Above $42 a Barrel
Image Credit: Allseas

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha...


Trending Offshore News

Aegir - Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema's Aegir Heavy Lifter in Drop Fall Incident...
Offshore
Wind turbine blade being built at GE's site in France - Credit: GE

GE to Hire 250 Workers at Wind Turbine Blade Building Site
People

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

SIMEC Atlantis Gets Hold of 12MW Tidal Power Project Lease in France

SIMEC Atlantis Gets Hold of 12MW Tidal Power Project Lease in France

Talos Acquires Castex Energy 2005's Gulf of Mexico Assets

Talos Acquires Castex Energy 2005's Gulf of Mexico Assets

Nord Stream 2 Finds Replacement for Chief Project Officer

Nord Stream 2 Finds Replacement for Chief Project Officer

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Platform

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine