Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TEMS Inks Two Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Deals

June 12, 2020

Bill Walkingshaw, TEMS International managing director
Bill Walkingshaw, TEMS International managing director

Aberdeen-based oilfield services company TEMS International focused on improving the performance and compliance of drilling systems has recently secured two contracts in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The company said Thursday that the contracts were with two Houston-based exploration and production companies. TEMS said it had won both contracts in recent months "and operations are already underway."  It did not say who the clients were.

The independent company will provide its continuous environmental compliance and drilling performance management services on both projects. These services work to ensure that drilling operations surpass the local environmental regulations of specific drill sites and improve the efficiency of drilling operations to reduce waste and costs and lessen the carbon footprint of the drilling asset.

Each contract is scheduled to last for a minimum of 12 months.  Combined the two contracts are worth in excess of $1.2 million.

"As a result of improving the performance of drilling fluids and reducing waste onboard a drilling asset TEMS International can generate six-figure savings for clients over the lifetime of a well.  The scale of savings varies depending on many factors associated with the well," TEMS said.

Bill Walkingshaw, TEMS International managing director, said: “Reducing the cost of drilling while maintaining high safety and environmental standards continues to be at the forefront of oil and gas exploration and production.  Our track record for assisting clients in exceeding compliance targets, delivering significant savings on drilling costs, reducing drilling days and lessening an asset’s carbon footprint has contributed to securing these two new contracts. 

“On numerous other projects we have achieved substantial cost savings for clients during drilling, in some cases as much as $750,000 per well.  The scale of savings varies from well to well and can depend on the solids control equipment and drilling fluids in use and the geology of the well being drilled.  Our guidance on environmental compliance prior to and during a drilling campaign also offers peace of mind to clients.

“The variance in the oil price is necessitating operators to review all options for improving drilling efficiency, without impacting safety or the environment.”

Deepwater Drilling Activity North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Bluewhale I at Lingshui 17-2 location - Credit: CIMC Raffles

PHOTO: CNOOC Completes First Development Well at Lingshui...
Image Credit; C-NLOPB

Call for Bids Launched for Offshore Blocks in Eastern...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Michail Petrov - AdobeStock

Bahamas Petroleum, Columbus Energy Propose All-Stock...
Energy
Bluewhale I at Lingshui 17-2 location - Credit: CIMC Raffles

PHOTO: CNOOC Completes First Development Well at Lingshui...
Energy

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Macquarie Teams Up with RIDG for ScotWind Leasing Round

Macquarie Teams Up with RIDG for ScotWind Leasing Round

Indonesia Targets IPOs of Pertamina Sub-holdings

Indonesia Targets IPOs of Pertamina Sub-holdings

Otto Energy Looking to Appoint Gulf of Mexico Veteran as New CEO

Otto Energy Looking to Appoint Gulf of Mexico Veteran as New CEO

Call for Bids Launched for Offshore Blocks in Eastern Newfoundland

Call for Bids Launched for Offshore Blocks in Eastern Newfoundland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine