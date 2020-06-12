TEMS Inks Two Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Deals

Aberdeen-based oilfield services company TEMS International focused on improving the performance and compliance of drilling systems has recently secured two contracts in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The company said Thursday that the contracts were with two Houston-based exploration and production companies. TEMS said it had won both contracts in recent months "and operations are already underway." It did not say who the clients were.

The independent company will provide its continuous environmental compliance and drilling performance management services on both projects. These services work to ensure that drilling operations surpass the local environmental regulations of specific drill sites and improve the efficiency of drilling operations to reduce waste and costs and lessen the carbon footprint of the drilling asset.

Each contract is scheduled to last for a minimum of 12 months. Combined the two contracts are worth in excess of $1.2 million.

"As a result of improving the performance of drilling fluids and reducing waste onboard a drilling asset TEMS International can generate six-figure savings for clients over the lifetime of a well. The scale of savings varies depending on many factors associated with the well," TEMS said.

Bill Walkingshaw, TEMS International managing director, said: “Reducing the cost of drilling while maintaining high safety and environmental standards continues to be at the forefront of oil and gas exploration and production. Our track record for assisting clients in exceeding compliance targets, delivering significant savings on drilling costs, reducing drilling days and lessening an asset’s carbon footprint has contributed to securing these two new contracts.

“On numerous other projects we have achieved substantial cost savings for clients during drilling, in some cases as much as $750,000 per well. The scale of savings varies from well to well and can depend on the solids control equipment and drilling fluids in use and the geology of the well being drilled. Our guidance on environmental compliance prior to and during a drilling campaign also offers peace of mind to clients.

“The variance in the oil price is necessitating operators to review all options for improving drilling efficiency, without impacting safety or the environment.”