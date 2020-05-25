Mammoet Lands its ‘Biggest Ever’ Contract at Arctic LNG 2 Project

Dutch heavy lift and transportation company Mammoet has said it has won its largest-ever contract at the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia.

Mammoet said Monday the contract was awarded by Technip-led joint venture NovArctic in cooperation with Saipem and NIPIgas. Under the contract, Mammoet will be responsible for unloading, transportation, and installation for the Novatek-operated Arctic LNG 2 project.

The $21.3 billion Arctic LNG 2 project, sanctioned in 2019, will develop the Utrenneye field on the Gydan Peninsula. The project includes the construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each, and at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate. The total LNG capacity of the three trains will be 19.8 mtpa. The project employs a construction concept using offshore gravity-based structures (GBS).

As for Mammoet's contract, the Dutch company will, over the course of four years, install 42 large modules onto three concrete GBS in Murmansk. The project is expected to use a total of around 2,000 SPMT axles, several Mega Jack lifting systems, a crane fleet spearheaded by a CC8800-1 crane that comes complete with a Boom Booster, and also around 120 workers at peak times, Mammoet said.

Biggest-ever contract

"This is the biggest-ever contract in the history of Mammoet, in terms of an aggregate tonnage as well. Each module will weigh between 8,000t and 17,000t; over the project’s lifespan the total weight of lifting operations will reach some 500,000t," Mammoet said, without providing details on the financial side of things.

Under the contract, Mammoet will provide unloading, lifting, jacking, and skidding services at the purpose-built shipyard near Murmansk, ensuring a continuous installation of the modules on top of the GBS.

Mammoet has also landed a contract for unloading services at the module fabrication yard, Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan Offshore Engineering in China (a joint venture between McDermott and CSIC Wuchuan). This will require the mobilization of some self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT) axles and also additional heavy lift cranes to the yard, it said.

The launch of the first train of the Arctic LNG 2 project is expected in 2023.

