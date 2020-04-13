Saipem Employee Dies of 'Natural Causes' Aboard Offshore Vessel

A Saipem employee died last Friday aboard the company's offshore vessel FDS in a port in the Netherlands.

Saipem said that the death occurred "due to natural causes" not related to coronavirus. However, the company did confirm that one crewmember tested positive for coronavirus

"Saipem informs that the death which has occurred today onboard the Saipem FDS ship, currently located in the port district of Waalhaven in Rotterdam, happened due to natural causes, as confirmed by the investigations of the Dutch authorities. The colleague, who had no symptoms attributable to COVID-19, died unexpectedly during the night," Saipem said Saturday

"The company expresses its condolences and sincerest sympathy with the family," the company said.

"Saipem had already taken steps to apply the strictest protocols to verify the existence of COVID-19 cases on board the [vessel] itself. Only one crew member was disembarked and transferred to isolation after he was confirmed positive." the company added.

The 163 meters long vessel is used for offshore pipe laying. The vessel, built by Samsung Heavy Industries in 2000, can accommodate a crew of up to 245 people.



