X1 Wind Unveils PivotBuoy Design

March 16, 2020

X1 Wind
X1 Wind

Barcelona-based offshore wind industry startup X1 Wind has announced that its design of the PivotBuoy floating offshore wind system has been completed and is now ready for manufacturing at DEGIMA facilities in Santander.

The PivotBuoy Project aims to validate the benefits of the “PivotBuoy” system, An Advanced System for Cost-effective and Reliable Mooring, Connection, Installation & Operation of Floating Wind.

"This will be done by testing a part-scale platform with a Vestas V29 turbine adapted in a downwind configuration and grid connected to PLOCAN test site in the Canary Islands," it said in a statement.

The design phase has been completed after 10 months of intense design work, which benefited from a strong interaction of the consortium partners and brings together different project work packages: WP2 (design) WP3 (manufacturing), WP4 (assembly, installation & testing), WP5 (simulation) and WP6 (reliability).

The project has now entered the manufacturing phase prior to assembly and installation which is planned for Autumn 2020.

Marine Equipment Wind Power Offshore Energy Floating

