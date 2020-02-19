Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sparrows' Cranes for Qatargas' North Field Platforms

February 19, 2020

Image credit: Sparrows
Image credit: Sparrows

UK-based offshore equipment specialist Sparrows Group has signed a deal for the delivery of three cranes for Qatargas' giant North Field offshore expansion project.

Sparrows said Wednesday the contract was secured through McDermott International. Under the contract Sparrows will deliver two of its EC750 cranes for installation on wellhead platforms, as well as an EC1000 crane for a riser platform.

North Field is the world’s biggest single non-associated natural gas field, located offshore north-east Qatar peninsula. The field has recoverable reserves of more than 900 trillion standard cubic feet or approximately 10% of the world's known reserves. 

The expansion project includes the development of four new LNG trains and eight wellhead platforms, where 80 new wells will be drilled.

The cranes, which will be manufactured to API specification 2C 7th edition, are expected to be completed in Q4 of this year, Sparrow said.

On delivery to Batam, Indonesia, where the platform topsides are currently being constructed, Sparrows will oversee the installation and commissioning of the cranes.

Once on-location in the North Field, Sparrows’ local team in Qatar will support the continued operation of the cranes. Spare parts will be stored locally, ensuring future maintenance work can be carried out efficiently.

Sparrows currently employs approximately 300 people across the Middle East at its bases in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

Equipment Middle East Engineering Industry News Activity Hardware Qatar

Related Offshore News

© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Where Next for Exploration in Asia Pacific?
Inpex's Masela Block containing the Abadi gas field - Image by Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex Finds Buyers for Masela Gas


Trending Offshore News

PFLNG Dua sailaway ceremony - Image by Petronas

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field
Energy
For illustration only; Valaris 120 at J-Area - Image by; Capt Nicholas McIntyre MNM - Marine Traffic

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig
North Sea

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

First Subsea Guards NnG OWF

First Subsea Guards NnG OWF

EDS Wraps Up Horns Rev 3 Work

EDS Wraps Up Horns Rev 3 Work

Alphabet Winds Down Makani

Alphabet Winds Down Makani

COWI Wins Atlantic Shores OWP

COWI Wins Atlantic Shores OWP

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine