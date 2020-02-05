Aibel Clinches Bacalhau FPSO Award

Japanese FPSO specialist MODEC has awarded Aibel a Letter of Intent for an engineering services front end engineering and design (FEED) in relation to the recently awarded Bacalhau FPSO contract by Equinor.

Bacalhau FPSO will be the largest ever FPSO to be stationed offshore Brazil with a production capacity of 220,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be delivered by MODEC and will be deployed at Equinor's Bacalhau field (previously known as Carcará) in the Santos Basin off the coast of the state of São Paolo.

The Norwegian offshore engineering company Aibel said Wednesday that the LoI awarded by MODEC was for a FEED phase for management and basic engineering services with an option for an EPC contract including detail engineering, bulk procurement and construction of approx. 20,000 tons topside modules for the giant FPSO vessel. The project will be managed from Aibel’s Singapore office

President and CEO in Aibel, Mads Andersen: "We have a long track record of delivering world-class FPSO topsides and modules. With this major project, we are looking forward to further develop the good and long-established relationships we have with both MODEC and end-client Equinor, and at the same time prove ourselves worthy of the trust we are given."

Aibel and MODEC will establish an integrated project team in Singapore. Aibel’s engineering office in Thailand will assist with detail engineering.

Construction of the 20,000 tons modules, subject to the final contract award, will take place at Aibel’s recently yard facilities in Laem Chabang, Thailand.

As a result of the contract, Aibel has said it will now strengthen and expand its engineering organization in Singapore.

Executive Vice President Field Development and Offshore Wind in Aibel, Nils Arne Hatleskog said:: “Over the years, our Singapore office has developed solid expertise within the FPSO field from early concept and study to final execution, and therefore it has become a hub for our strategic focus on the international FPSO market.

"We see a major potential in this market, and with this contract and a significant expansion of the office, we will put ourselves in a favorable position for future contracts,”

Engineering work starts up immediately at the Singapore office. Scheduled start-up of prefabrication for the topside modules is set for Q2 2021.

After completion, the topside modules will be transported to Singapore for integration onboard the hull, which will be built in China.