Aquaterra Energy Completes Phase One of Offshore Nigerian Oil Platform

Aquaterra Energy, a provider of intelligently engineered products and services for well access and offshore developments, has completed the first phase of a fast-track offshore platform project in Nigeria for Emadeb Energy, an indigenous Nigerian oil and gas company. Delivered within six months, the phase included design and fabrication of a subsea template, to enable fast-track drilling to begin while the remaining platform structure continues through fabrication.

Under the contract, Aquaterra Energy is delivering a conductor-supported platform which represents the latest phase of growth for Emadeb. The platform will host wellheads and route production to a nearby mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) for processing before export. The project is being executed in two stages: the first has seen the subsea template designed and fabricated within the six-month delivery window to allow drilling to begin, while the second phase will see installation of the full platform structure over the fully completed wellheads later in 2026. The full development, from engineering and fabrication through to drilling and final platform installation, is expected to be completed within 15 months.

In tandem with the staged delivery approach, the platform incorporates a simplified topside configuration to reduce build complexity and accelerate delivery. Aquaterra Energy has also adapted elements from its existing Sea Swift platform designs, reducing the need for full redesign and shortening engineering lead times, with fabrication of the remaining platform structure progressing at a Nigerian fabrication yard.