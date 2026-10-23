Aberdeen Memorial Service Held for North Sea Oil Tycoon Sir Ian Wood

A memorial service for Sir lan Wood, Scottish industrialist, philanthropist and public servants, was held earlier today, Friday, October 23, in Aberdeen. It was attended by over 300 people, including Sir lan's immediate family, friends and former colleagues alongside senior figures from the worlds of business, politics and philanthropy.
The celebration of Sir lan's life took place in the MacRobert Hall of Robert Gordon's College, where he was educated before graduating from the University of Aberdeen with a first-class honors degree in psychology in 1964. Sir lan died peacefully on July 26 at the age of 84 at his home, surrounded by immediate family.
In 1967, Sir Ian became chairman and managing director of John Wood Group and served as CEO until 2006. He retired from chairman in 2012. His work with Wood Group mirrored the growth of the North Sea oil industry and helped the company expand from serving local markets to operating in over 50 countries.
In addition to his work in the oil industry, Sir Ian served as a director for the Royal Bank of Scotland from 1988-1997. Immediately after, until 2000, he chaired Scotland’s main economic development agency, Scottish Enterprise. In 2007, Sir Ian established The Wood Foundation, a philanthropist venture.
Sir Ian was knighted in 1994 and appointed to the Order of the Thistle in 2018. He held honorary doctorates from the University of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University (where he was appointed chancellor from 2004-2021), Glasgow Caledonian University, and Henriot-Watt University.
The service was compered by broadcaster Jackie Bird MBE and included tributes and readings from individuals who reflected on different aspects of Sir lan's life and career, including:
Sir Ian is survived by his wife, Helen, who he married in 1970, three sons and seven grandchildren.