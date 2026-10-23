NOIA Launches Ocean Minerals Initiative

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has launched Ocean Minerals Forward, a new industry education and communications initiative examining the potential of deep-sea mineral resources to strengthen U.S. critical mineral supply chains, support domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

The initiative includes a dedicated website, a comprehensive report and educational resources covering seabed mineral development, offshore technologies, environmental considerations and the regulatory challenges facing the emerging industry.



Critical minerals including nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese and rare earth elements are increasingly important to defense systems, advanced manufacturing, energy infrastructure and digital technologies. With global processing and refining capacity concentrated in a limited number of countries, NOIA argues that ocean mineral resources could complement terrestrial mining, recycling and imports from allied nations.



“America cannot afford to remain dependent on foreign-controlled supply chains for the minerals that power our economy and national defense,” said NOIA President Erik Milito.



“The ocean holds significant mineral resources, and companies across the U.S. and allied nations are bringing the technology, offshore expertise, and investment needed to unlock their potential.”



A central theme of the initiative is the potential application of existing offshore oil and gas industry capabilities to seabed mineral exploration and recovery.

Click here to download the full report.

NOIA points to decades of experience in deepwater operations, including subsea robotics, autonomous underwater vehicles, geophysical surveying, dynamic positioning, specialized offshore vessels and environmental monitoring. These technologies could provide a foundation for future ocean mineral projects while creating opportunities for U.S. shipyards, ports, subsea contractors and equipment manufacturers.



Environmental considerations are also addressed, including the potential effects of sediment plumes, impacts on deep-sea biodiversity and the need for environmental assessments, monitoring and regulatory oversight.



The Ocean Minerals Forward report examines resource potential, global supply chain concentration, China's role in mineral processing, emerging collection technologies and opportunities for American offshore companies.



NOIA said it plans to expand the platform with additional research, industry case studies and updates as technology, regulation and commercial opportunities develop.



The initiative comes as the offshore industry evaluates the technical, environmental and economic feasibility of commercial seabed mineral recovery, an emerging sector where significant questions remain about environmental impacts, permitting and the development of viable processing and supply chains.