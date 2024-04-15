Kalypso, Royal IHC Partner to Build US' First Jones Act Cable Layer for Offshore Wind

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

New York-based Kalypso Offshore Energy on Monday announced it is teaming up with Dutch marine technology group and shipbuilder Royal IHC to design and construct a Jones Act compliant cable lay vessel (CLV)—the first purpose-built for the U.S. offshore wind market.

Under a newly signed letter of intent (LOI), the partners are working together to finalize contract, engineering and construction details to domestically produce a 5,000-ton CLV for anticipated delivery in 2028. The partners have not announced which U.S. shipyard will build the vessel.

The 376-foot-long vessel is intended to offer cable lay services including installation, repair and maintenance capabilities. It will be equipped with two carousels with dual product lay lines for offshore cable installation; customized cable protection system (CPS); dedicated enclosed cable splicing area for cable, joints and repairs; knuckle boom heave compensated crane with 100-metric-ton capacity for offshore construction; and onboard jet trencher capability.

“Kalypso is thrilled to partner with Royal IHC to design and deliver America’s first cable lay vessel built on U.S. soil dedicated to offshore wind,” said Colin Smith, managing director of Kalypso, “Kalypso’s CLV will enhance the nation's offshore energy prospects and foster local economic growth.”

Derk te Bokkel, CEO of Royal IHC, said, "I take pride in leading a company capable of delivering this key contribution to the energy transition and energy security in America’s home market. The development of this CLV is a significant milestone for Royal IHC and the offshore wind sector in the U.S. We feel privileged to provide our added value to a knowledgeable pioneer such as Kalypso.”