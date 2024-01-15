Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NKT Orders $270M Cable Layer from Vard

Norwegian ship designer and builder Vard has confirmed the Danish subsea cable company NKT is behind the order for the construction of the new cable laying vessel.

The contract, valued between $218-270 million (€200-250 million), was signed mid December 2023 by Vard and NKT HV Cables, a Swedish-based turn-key power cable manufacturer and installation company, which is part of NKT.

The hull for the cable laying vessel will be built at Vard Tulcea in Romania and outfitted and delivered from one of Vards’s yards in Norway in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The design of the vessel is by the Norwegian company Salt Ship Design, Vard confirmed.

“We thank NTK HV Cables for the opportunity to build this state-of-the-art cable laying vessel. In Vard we are committed to help customers reduce risk through our unique global value chain and long track record in delivering complex and customized vessels, such as this cable lay vessel for power cable,” said Roy Arne Stavik, SVP Sales and Marketing at Vard.

