Terje Askvig Appointed CEO of Prosafe

The Board of Directors of Sweden-based semi-sub accommodation vessel operator Prosafe has appointed Terje Askvig as new CEO.

He will start in his new position on November 1, 2023, with Reese McNeel continuing as interim CEO until then.

For the last 11 years, Askvig has been Operating Partner and Senior Advisor in Triton Partners, a leading European private equity firm. Prior to that he was CEO of Eitzen Chemical for five years. He also performed several rolls at Fred. Olsen & Co, including Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Renewables. Askvig also worked for five years as CEO in London for BT Shipping and for a family office, Pausco.

During his period as partner with Triton Partners, he was Chairman/Board member of DeepOcean, Chairman and “deal Captain” of Nordic Tankers and Herning Shipping (Denmark), as well as holding directorships on various other Triton related companies. In addition to his board positions at Triton Partners, he has also served or is serving on the board of OSM Thome Group and Avarn Security Group, as well as chairing the nomination committee of Höegh Autoliners.

Glen Rødland, Prosafe Chairman, says: “The Board is pleased that Terje has accepted to become CEO of Prosafe SE. He has a unique background as CEO and Chairman in several companies and has very relevant, strategic, financing and transaction experience from private equity in addition to his operational experience. Terje’s experience and track record fits well with Prosafe’s strategic agenda in a volatile short term and clearly improving market for high end offshore accommodation. The Board is confident that Terje will complement and strengthen the existing executive team in Prosafe.”



