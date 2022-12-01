Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Peterson's Logistics Services for ODE AM-managed North Sea Assets

December 1, 2022

Image of IOG's Blythe platform - Supplied by Peterson
Image of IOG's Blythe platform - Supplied by Peterson

Energy industry logistics provider Peterson said Thursday it had won a three-year contract with ODE Asset Management (ODE AM) to provide integrated logistics services from the Port of Lowestoft in the UK.

Peterson will provide quayside services, fuel bunkering, road transport, and other logistics services for seven offshore assets in the Southern North Sea managed by ODE AM.

"Peterson’s full Lighthouse suite of technologies will be utilised as part of the contract, bringing significant efficiency benefits across road transport, vessel voyages, and with container rentals," Peterson said.

In addition, Peterson will establish a control tower at its Lowestoft facility, from which they will coordinate all the activities relating to ODE AM’s vessels in port.

"Peterson’s Control Tower team will monitor activity, creating an accurate flow of information to facilitate data-driven decisions and to proactively measure performance against agreed KPIs," Peterson said.

The contract will take effect on December 1, 2022.

Ports Energy North Sea Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

©Crown Estate Scotland

UK: ORE Catapult, NZTC Team Up to Help Power Oil & Gas...
Floatel Superior connected to Balder FPU during the High Activity Period in 2021. ©Vår Energi

Norway: Vår Energi Books Floatel Rig for Balder FPU Work


Trending Offshore News

©Michael/AdobeStock

Reuters: Eni in Talks to Buy Neptune Energy for $5-6B
Mergers & Acquisitions
Serpentina FPSO - Credit: Graham Curran/MarineTraffic.com

Exxon to Exit Equatorial Guinea
Energy

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

EnCap Backs Houston-based Firm to Build Jones Act WTIVs

EnCap Backs Houston-based Firm to Build Jones Act WTIVs

Siemens Gamesa Loses UK Patent Dispute over GE Offshore Wind Turbines

Siemens Gamesa Loses UK Patent Dispute over GE Offshore Wind Turbines

Construction of Shell's Penguins FPSO Completed in China

Construction of Shell's Penguins FPSO Completed in China

Reuters: To Protect Pemex, Mexico's Energy Ministry Tried to Block Stricter Flaring Rules

Reuters: To Protect Pemex, Mexico's Energy Ministry Tried to Block Stricter Flaring Rules

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine