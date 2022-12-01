Peterson's Logistics Services for ODE AM-managed North Sea Assets

Energy industry logistics provider Peterson said Thursday it had won a three-year contract with ODE Asset Management (ODE AM) to provide integrated logistics services from the Port of Lowestoft in the UK.

Peterson will provide quayside services, fuel bunkering, road transport, and other logistics services for seven offshore assets in the Southern North Sea managed by ODE AM.

"Peterson’s full Lighthouse suite of technologies will be utilised as part of the contract, bringing significant efficiency benefits across road transport, vessel voyages, and with container rentals," Peterson said.

In addition, Peterson will establish a control tower at its Lowestoft facility, from which they will coordinate all the activities relating to ODE AM’s vessels in port.

"Peterson’s Control Tower team will monitor activity, creating an accurate flow of information to facilitate data-driven decisions and to proactively measure performance against agreed KPIs," Peterson said.

The contract will take effect on December 1, 2022.