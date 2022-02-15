Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MacGregor to Deliver Offloading Systems for China's First Cylindrical FPSO

February 15, 2022

©MacGregor
©MacGregor

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has won a contract to supply two FPSO offloading systems for the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 redevelopment project located in the east part of the South China Sea. 

The contract has been awarded following the successful cooperation and delivery of the mooring system and riser pull-in system for CNOOC’s Lingshui 17-2 project. The offloading systems are planned to be delivered to Offshore Oil Engineering’s construction site located in Qingdao, China in January 2023.

This is China’s first 60,000T cylindrical FPSO, and MacGregor’s offloading systems will play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient discharge of oil from the FPSO to a shuttle tanker, MacGregor said.

The offloading systems will be customized to store either a 16-inch catenary hose or a 16-inch floating hose that allows the operator flexibility with shuttle tanker selection. The rated oil flow is up to 3600 m3/h for each offloading system. The two sets of offloading systems share a common hydraulic power unit, with this redundant solution providing high-efficiency operation, the company said. MacGregor did not share details on the value of the order.

“During the past two years we have delivered the 16-point mooring system, the north and south modular riser pull-in system for the CNOOC Lingshui 17-2 project in the western part of South China Sea. Despite unprecedented challenges and difficulties caused by the Covid situation, our teams from China, Singapore and Norway worked together to achieve delivery punctuality and continuous responsive service, which was highly recognized by the CNOOC project team,” says Tor Eide, Vice President, Offshore Energy Solutions, MacGregor.

“Based on the trust gained and many years of excellent cooperation, we are proud to again have the opportunity to support CNOOC's gas field development and make our contribution to the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 project,” adds Eide.

Asia Floating Production Engineering Industry News Production Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Alvheim FPSO (Photo: Aker BP)

Norway Approves Aker BP's Kobra East & Gekko Field...
For illustration only - Inpex's Ichthys Explorer CPF offshore Australia - Image Credit: Mathew Wright/MarineTraffic

Japan's Inpex to Spend Up to $38B in Growth Areas Over 9...


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Ranger, on the Hibernia J-34 well off Eastern Canada during December 1981, is shown at the 80-foot drilling draft. Some of the twelve anchor cables are visible running from the fairleads on the corner columns - Credit: Government of Canada

Ocean Ranger Sinking: 40th Anniversary of Canada's Worst...
North America
Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: McDermott Nets Its Largest Ever Renewable...
Engineering

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Guyana May Choose to Develop Future Oil Prospects on Its Own

Guyana May Choose to Develop Future Oil Prospects on Its Own

UAE's Dragon Oil Strikes Oil in Gulf of Suez

UAE's Dragon Oil Strikes Oil in Gulf of Suez

Putin: Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Would Strengthen Europe's Energy Security

Putin: Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Would Strengthen Europe's Energy Security

Aker BP to Use Odfjell's Deepsea Nordkapp Drilling Rig for KEG Development Wells

Aker BP to Use Odfjell's Deepsea Nordkapp Drilling Rig for KEG Development Wells

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine