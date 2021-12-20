Prysmian Wins $900M U.S. Offshore Wind Contracts

Italian subsea power cable maker Prysmian said Friday it had secured contracts worth $900 million in the U.S. offshore wind market.

Both projects have been awarded by Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP)-

Worth around $300 million, the first cabling project will connect the 804 MW Park City offshore wind farm to the electricity grid in the state of Connecticut. Prysmian will deploy HVAC 275 kV three-core cables with XLPE insulation and single wire armoring. Cables will be produced in Arco Felice, Italy, and Pikkala, Finland, and will be installed by the Leonardo da Vinci and Ulisse vessels. Delivery and commissioning are scheduled for 2026.

The other contract is for the Commonwealth Wind cabling project, worth around $580 million. Prysmian’s award follows the Massachusetts Baker-Polito administration selection of the Vineyard Wind’s proposal for delivering 1,200 MW of offshore wind farm capacity.

Prysmian will design, supply, install, and commission as many as three export submarine power cable links to connect the Commonwealth Wind to the electricity grid in Massachusetts. Prysmian will supply HVAC 275 kV three-core cables with XLPE insulation and single-wire armoring.

"As part of the Commonwealth Wind project agreement and subject to several customary conditions precedent, such as obtaining permits to build the facilities and closing the contractual arrangements with the property owner, Prysmian intends to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for submarine transmission cables at Brayton Point, the site of the former 1,600 MW coal-fired power plant in Somerset. Both cable supply awards are subject to the finalization of Prysmian Group plans to localize its footprint," Prysmian said.

The submarine cables are planned to be produced in the new plant in Massachusetts (USA), as well as in Arco Felice and Pikkala. For this project, too, cables will be installed by the Leonardo da Vinci and Ulisse vessels. Delivery and commissioning of the export cables are scheduled for 2027.