Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Technip Energies’ Floating Offshore Wind Concept Making Progress

December 9, 2021

Credit: Technip Energies
Credit: Technip Energies

Technip Energies said Thursday it had received the acceptance of its basis of the design of its INO12TM floating offshore wind concept from classification society DNV.

The company said that DNV's acceptance marked important progress towards the Approval in Principle (AiP) of the floater which is designed to accommodate a 12MW wind turbine.

"Following an extensive review of Technip Energies’ global structural and fatigue analysis of the INO12 floating wind system design, the company is on track to receive the DNV Approval in Principle by the end of the year 2021. Technip Energies has also received acceptance for the FLS (Fatigue Limit State) and ULS (Ultimate Limit State) methodology applied in the INO12 floating offshore wind concept which has been designed by Inocean, a fully-owned subsidiary of Technip Energies," Technip Energies said.

Technip Energies said that the ongoing DNV AiP comprises a high-level review of INO12 semi-submersible floating wind concept which relies on a simple and lean design, having a structural configuration well suited for mass production and scalability. The concept also provides full assembly at quayside with direct access to the tower and offers a cost-efficient transport and installation at the final location, Technip Energies added.

Geir Fuglerud, Director of Offshore Classification at DNV Maritime, added: “We are very pleased to be working with Inocean and Technip Energies on this AiP. This has been an excellent cooperation, where units from all the project partners in France, Norway and the UK have undertaken an extremely rigorous process to complete the AiP. We look forward to continuing to work with Technip Energies on full class approval of the concept.”

 

Related:

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Energy Activity Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: Copenhagen Offshore Partners

Financial Close Reached for 298MW Offshore Wind Project...
Eneti wind turbine installation vessel with Wärtsilä thrusters © Eneti

DSME Orders Wärtsilä Thrusters for Eneti's WTIV


Trending Offshore News

The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating...
Ports
File Photo: Samsung Heavy Industries

Stena Drilling Confirms Samsung Drillship Deal
Drilling Rigs

Insight

UK North Sea's Oil and Gas Future Darkens after Shell's Cambo Exit

UK North Sea's Oil and Gas Future Darkens after Shell's Cambo Exit

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Danish Gov't Backs Carbon Capture and Storage Project Greensand

Danish Gov't Backs Carbon Capture and Storage Project Greensand

Scotland's Largest: First Turbine Installed at Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

Scotland's Largest: First Turbine Installed at Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

Technip Energies’ Floating Offshore Wind Concept Making Progress

Technip Energies’ Floating Offshore Wind Concept Making Progress

Nexans to Deliver Cables for 860MW Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Nexans to Deliver Cables for 860MW Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine