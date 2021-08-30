New Tyra Topsides, Bridges Reach Danish North Sea

Big Roll Beaufort heavy transportation vessel, loaded with topsides destined for TotalEnergies' Tyra Phase 2 development off Denmark, reached the Danish North Sea on Sunday morning after a long journey from Singapore.

Singapore's offshore platform constructor Sembcorp Marine in July completed the fabrication of two wellhead topsides, one riser topside, and two bridges for deployment at TotalEnergies’ Tyra field redevelopment in the Danish North Sea.

The topsides and bridges sailed away from Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard Sunday, July 25. They will replace Tyra’s aging facilities to support further production.

In a social media post on Sunday, Morten Hesselager Pedersen, Vice President, Head of the Tyra Redevelopment at TotalEnergies said:. "Today at 6:45 AM, our team welcomed home the first new Tyra II topsides in the Danish North Sea. After a 16,000-kilometers long journey from Singapore, the three production topsides arrived safely in the Tyra Field onboard the vessel Big Roll Beaufort. Now, all hands are cutting sea fastening to release the topsides,"

In a separate social media post on the same day, Ronn Hansen, Contract Manager T&I Tyra Redevelopment Project said that Heerema Marine Contractors had been working intensively since Thursday morning to prepare the old jackets for the new Tyra 2 topsides.

"This morning BigRoll Beaufort and BigLift Happy Sky [vessels] arrived with the new structures from Singapore and soon we will start lifting," he said.

Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco) TotalEnergies' partner in the project, confirmed Monday that the three Tyra East wellhead and riser platforms had arrived at the Tyra field.

"At the Tyra field, the world's largest crane vessel, Sleipnir, is now in position to lift the three topsides off the vessel and onto the jackets. The lifting of the topsides will be followed by an installation period scheduled to take place during September. Progress on the five remaining platforms continues per schedule to meet the first gas date in Q2 2023," Noreco said.

The Tyra field is the largest gas condensate field in the Danish Sector of the North Sea. Due to seabed subsidence, the Tyra field required a redevelopment, a project that was sanctioned by the DUC in 2017.

The Tyra Redevelopment consists of three main elements: Removal and decommissioning of the prior Tyra platforms, reuse, and 13 meters extension of the existing jackets at six platforms that will have new topsides and a new process platform, and a new accommodation platform.

Noreco, TotalEnergie's partner in the project, said in November 2020, that the start-up of the Tyra Redevelopment was expected in the second quarter of 2023, and not in 2022 as previously planned, citing COVID-19 impact and restriction imposed at the fabrication yards.

Once online, the redeveloped Tyra will produce enough gas to power 1.5 million homes in Denmark, with production at peak expected at 60000 boepd.