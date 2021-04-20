Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Deepwater Horizon 11 Years On: There's More Work to Be Done on Offshore Safety, Secretary Haaland Says

April 20, 2021

Credit:Deepwater Horizon Response - CC BY-ND 2.0
Credit:Deepwater Horizon Response - CC BY-ND 2.0

April 20, 2021, marks the eleventh anniversary of the biggest ever oil industry disaster in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, in which 11 people died after the Transocean semi-submersible drilling rig Deepwater Horizon exploded and sank at BP's Macondo well location, followed by a huge oil spill that kept flowing into the sea for 87 days.

Deb Haaland, the recently appointed U.S. Secretary of the Interior, on Tuesday issued a statement commemorating the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

She said: "Today marks 11 years since the Deepwater Horizon tragedy. It is a time to remember the 11 men who lost their lives, honor those who worked to contain the spill, recognize the devastating impact the incident had on Gulf Coast communities, local economies and wildlife, and recommit ourselves to strengthening safety and environmental protections for offshore energy operations."

“Interior has made progress toward ensuring that operations in the Gulf Coast remain safe and environmentally responsible -- but we also know there is more work to be done.

“Just yesterday, the Government Accountability Office released a report highlighting needed reforms to ensure that offshore pipelines meet adequate federal safety and environmental standards. As we continue to diversify our energy portfolio to combat climate change, Interior must lead in the development of workplace safety and environmental protection strategies. 

"The lives and livelihoods of Gulf Coast workers and communities, the health of our marine wildlife and coastal habitats, and the future of our ocean and waters depend on our action.”

A "vessel of opportunity" skimming oil spilled after the Deepwater Horizon well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010. - Credit: Office of Response and Restoration / CC BY 2.0  



Safety Energy Industry News Activity Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Credit: Chevron

Chevron Taps Worley for Ballymore Tie-Back Work in Gulf of...
A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium boat crew heads toward the capsized lift boat Seacor Power about 8 miles off Port Fourchon, La. on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew...


Trending Offshore News

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pulls a person from the water April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat Seacro Power capsized 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Two More Deceased Crew Members Recovered from Seacor Power
Offshore
A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium boat crew heads toward the capsized lift boat Seacor Power about 8 miles off Port Fourchon, La. on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew...
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

Deepwater Horizon 11 Years On: There's More Work to Be Done on Offshore Safety, Secretary Haaland Says

Deepwater Horizon 11 Years On: There's More Work to Be Done on Offshore Safety, Secretary Haaland Says

James Fisher Names CFO

James Fisher Names CFO

TMC Compressors Names New CEO

TMC Compressors Names New CEO

Masirah Oil: Yumna Field Output in March at 12,672 bpd

Masirah Oil: Yumna Field Output in March at 12,672 bpd

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine