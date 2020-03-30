Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Offers 36 Offshore Blocks, None in Barents Sea

March 30, 2020

Illustration; Offshore rigs in Norway - Image by mariusltu - AdobeStock
Illustration; Offshore rigs in Norway - Image by mariusltu - AdobeStock

Norway is offering oil firms 36 offshore exploration blocks in this year's licensing round in mature areas and for the first time in a decade did not offer any blocks in the Barents Sea.

All the blocks are offered in the western part of the Norwegian Sea, with interested parties asked to send their comments by May 11, the oil and energy ministry said.

"In demanding times, it is important to plan for the future," Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru said in a statement.

"Regular access to new exploration is crucial to further develop our largest industry and maintain activity on the Norwegian continental shelf."

Norway introduced annual rounds for mature areas in 2003 to expand areas that have been already explored or had an existing oil and gas infrastructure.

For the first time since 2010, Norway did not offer any exploration blocks in the Barents Sea in a mature licensing round.

The oil and energy ministry was not immediately available for further comment. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Energy Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Norway Arctic Europe Exploration Barents Sea

Related Offshore News

Siem Marlin - Image by Michal Kwiatkowski - Marine Traffic

Nigeria Tightens Offshore Rules as 6 OSV Workers Test...
Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris to Lose $620,000 a Day Rig Deal with Total after...


Trending Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris to Lose $620,000 a Day Rig Deal with Total after...
Offshore
Siem Marlin - Image by Michal Kwiatkowski - Marine Traffic

Nigeria Tightens Offshore Rules as 6 OSV Workers Test...
Energy

Sponsored

Prevention is better than cure

Prevention is better than cure

Insight

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Oil Price: WTI Dips Below $20, Brent Touches 2002-Low

Oil Price: WTI Dips Below $20, Brent Touches 2002-Low

Improving Oily Water Separators

Improving Oily Water Separators

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine