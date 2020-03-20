Norway: Oil Workers Not Critical for Society

Oil and gas industry employees in Norway do not fall under the "critical social functions" category, the Petroleum Safety Authority in Norway has said.

The offshore regulator said it was responding to an increasing amount of queries, given that the government has earlier this week imposed quarantine and isolation rules, closed kindergartens, schools, and universities, banned public events, but said those with critical social functions may be exempted from some of the rules.

"We are receiving many queries about taking care of critical social functions and whether personnel in the petroleum sector are defined as members of this category. At the moment, the answer to that question is no," the offshore safety regulator said.

Defining these functions is the responsibility of the Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning (DSB) on behalf of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, it said.

In the UK, the RMT union representing offshore workers on Thursday asked the government for a ‘key worker’ status for its members, "to recognize their critical role in keeping the lights on during the current public health crisis and for the long term to stabilize future energy, investment and revenue streams from North Sea operations." It also warned that tens of thousands of jobs might be lost due to the oil price rout and coronavirus impact.

Talks with authorities underway

Commenting further on the "critical social function" the Petroleum Safety Authority said: "We are aware that the industry associations are now discussing this issue with the Authorities in connection with the coronavirus response, but do not know so far what the outcome of these talks will be and whether they will mean changes for the petroleum industry," PSA Norway said.

The Norwegian oil and gas safety body said that the questions on the "critical social function" category often linked to challenges related to the new quarantine regulations and to the offer of nursery and school places for the children of people with socially-critical functions.

"These rules have been established pursuant to Norwegian legislation on public health and therefore do not fall within our area of responsibility," the PSA Norway said, advising those interested to follow information from the health authorities.

In a statement earlier this week, the Norwegian Government said: "People who are essential to the proper operation of services related to life and health are exempt from the duty of quarantine when at work or traveling to and from work by means other than public transport. ‘Services related to life and health’ refers, among other things, to duties performed in the health and care services, security work (police, fire and rescue preparedness) and the senior management of critical public services.

"Use of the exemption must be clarified with the entity’s management. Persons covered by the exemption should, to the degree possible, avoid close contact with other persons, and the exemption applies only to work situations in controlled surroundings, not leisure time"

According to the Norwegian Directorate of Health, the emergency response committee considers that the following 15 functions to be critical to society in Norway:

Government and crisis management

Defense

Law and order

Health and care services

Rescue services

IT security in the civilian sector

Nature and environment

Security of supply

Water and wastewater

Financial services

Power supply

Electronic communication services

Transport

Satellite-based services

Pharmacies

Norwegian Institute of Public Health on Thursday said that Norway had a total of 1552 infected by the COVID-19 disease, an increase of 127 compared to the day before, with 6 deaths reported overall. A total of 34583 were reported tested for Coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) at 19.03.2020 at. 09:00.

Energy intelligence firm Rystad Energy has crunched the numbers and in a report this week said that less than 5% of cases are actually reported and that that millions of people in Europe are likely already infected.

While the official number of those infected in Norway is 1552, based on Rystad's simulation, some 14,000 people are currently infected.

Worth noting, Norway was the first country with the confirmed coronavirus infection case, after Equnor last week reported a worker at the Martin Linge offshore field had contracted the COVID-19 disease.

All the works at the field, which has been under development for a few years, have been stopped for the time being due to the situation.