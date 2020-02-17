Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Magseis Fairfield Sells OBN to Asian Client

February 17, 2020

Magseis Fairfield Z100 Node - Image source: Magseis Fairfield
Magseis Fairfield Z100 Node - Image source: Magseis Fairfield

Magseis Fairfield, a marine seismic acquisition company specializing in Ocean Bottom Node surveys, has signed a system sales contract for the delivery of Z100-nodes to an existing client in Asia. 

The Oslo-listed surveyor said the delivery complemented the unnamed client’s existing Z100 system "and enhances their ability to execute large scale transition zone and shallow water Ocean Bottom Node surveys."

Magseis Fairfield CEO Carel Hooijkaas: “While our current operations are focused on deep-water surveys, this award goes to show that we also offer competitive node systems for shallow-water surveys through our technology sales and lease business."

The contract will be filled with an immediate shipment of the first half of the total volume of nodes from inventory and through the delivery of the second half of total volume from new-built nodes in the second quarter 2020.

"This is a profitable addition to our near-term backlog. It remains a top priority for us to continue to rebuild the backlog with healthy projects in all four of our business lines; Data Acquisition, Reservoir Monitoring/Source, Technology sales and lease, and Multi-Client services," Hooijkaas said.

Technology Geoscience Subsea Asia Hardware Seismic

Related Offshore News

Taqa's Tern platform .- Image source: Taqa

North Sea Oil Worker Tests Negative for Coronavirus
Illustration; Two of Global Maritime designs - the jackup accommodation vessel "Haven" and the semi-submersible vessel "Cosl Pioneer" - Image: Global Maritime

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company


Trending Offshore News

Eni Logo - Image by Claudio Divizia - AdobeStock

Eni Strikes Oil Offshore Mexico
Drilling
© Parilov / Adobe Stock

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas
Vessels

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine