Magseis Fairfield Sells OBN to Asian Client

Magseis Fairfield, a marine seismic acquisition company specializing in Ocean Bottom Node surveys, has signed a system sales contract for the delivery of Z100-nodes to an existing client in Asia.

The Oslo-listed surveyor said the delivery complemented the unnamed client’s existing Z100 system "and enhances their ability to execute large scale transition zone and shallow water Ocean Bottom Node surveys."

Magseis Fairfield CEO Carel Hooijkaas: “While our current operations are focused on deep-water surveys, this award goes to show that we also offer competitive node systems for shallow-water surveys through our technology sales and lease business."

The contract will be filled with an immediate shipment of the first half of the total volume of nodes from inventory and through the delivery of the second half of total volume from new-built nodes in the second quarter 2020.

"This is a profitable addition to our near-term backlog. It remains a top priority for us to continue to rebuild the backlog with healthy projects in all four of our business lines; Data Acquisition, Reservoir Monitoring/Source, Technology sales and lease, and Multi-Client services," Hooijkaas said.