Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Pertamina Says Gas Output Improves at Mahakam Block

October 26, 2022

File image - Credit: Pertamina
File image - Credit: Pertamina

Natural gas output at Indonesia's Mahakam block rose to 590 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) in October, the state energy company Pertamina said on Wednesday, as the operator boosted drilling.

Once a major gas-producing block, output at Mahakam dropped to 505 MMSCFD earlier this year, a company spokesperson said. Production was expected to hit an average 524 mmscfd this year.

"We have implemented more effective, efficient, and faster drilling in finding new oil and gas resources," said Pertamina Hulu Mahakam General Manager Krisna, adding that government incentives, including VAT exemption, helped the company increase its investment. 

New wells from Mahakam's North Sisi and North Nubi fields,  which started operation in recent months, contributed to the higher output, Krisna said, adding the company would continue to invest in new wells. 

Indonesia's gas distribution in the January to September period stood at 5,353 mmscfd, below the government's 5,800 mmscfd target, due to delays in several major projects, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said earlier this month.

(Reuters - Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Fransiska Nangoy and Kanupriya Kapoor)

Production Asia

Related Offshore News

Mozambique's First LNG Exports to Europe Seen by Early...
Arctic LNG 2 Illustration - Credit: Saipem

Technip Energies to Leave Arctic LNG 2 Project in H1 2023


Trending Offshore News

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

World's Largest Oilfield Services Firm Rebrands for a...
Energy
©cosmoerik

DOF Subsea Convicted of Breaching Health & Safety Duties...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Pertamina Says Gas Output Improves at Mahakam Block

Pertamina Says Gas Output Improves at Mahakam Block

RWE Files Bids for All Five Polish Offshore Wind Seabed Permits

RWE Files Bids for All Five Polish Offshore Wind Seabed Permits

UK: Offshore Drilling Crews Call Off Strike, Accept 10% Pay Increase

UK: Offshore Drilling Crews Call Off Strike, Accept 10% Pay Increase

PHOTO: First Jacket Installed at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm Site

PHOTO: First Jacket Installed at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm Site

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine