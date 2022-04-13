Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MTC, Partners Win Bid to Supply FPSO for Medco's Project Offshore Indonesia

April 13, 2022

Credit: MTC
Credit: MTC

Malaysian engineering company MTC has said it has, as part of a consortium, secured the bid to deliver an FPSO for Medco Energi's Forel field in South Natuna Block B, offshore Indonesia. 

A consortium consisting of MTC Engineering, PT Hanochem Tiaka Samudera, and PT Cakra Bahana has secured the project work. This is MTC's third FPSO development and first FPSO project outside of Malaysia.

"After a lengthy bid throughout the majority of last year, it was clear that the Consortium will be the contractor of choice for client Medco E&P," MTC said Tuesday.

The consortium will begin work on the FPSO which is set for delivery within 21 months. The FPSO will be chartered to the client and operated by the consortium for 5 years with an option to extend. The production capacity for the FPSO will be designed for 10,000 bopd and 43 MMscfd.

"Currently, our Project Management Team personnel for FPSO Forel is stationed in Jakarta with the Consortium partners. The Kick-Off Meeting (KOM) was held last Thursday to officialize the project," MTC said.

MTC's previous FPSO projects include two FPSOs for Malaysian waters - Nautica Muar and MTC Ledang.ž

As for the Forel FPSO, according to WorldEnergyReports, MTC did not provide details this will likely be a redeployed unit, and not a newbuild.

FPSO Floating Production Industry News Energy Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

CNOOC's Buzzard field in the UK North Sea - Credit: CNOOC (File photo)

Reuters: Chinese Offshore Oil Firm CNOOC Prepares Western...
NH9 drilling rig Credit: Merkushev Aleksandr/MarineTraffic.com

Empyrean Days from to Spudding 'World Class' Jade Prospect...


Trending Offshore News

King's Quay FPS (Photo: BSEE)

Deepwater: First Oil Starts Flowing from King’s Quay...
Gulf of Mexico
Johan Castberg float off - Credit - Jan Arne Wold &amp; Roar Lindefjeld - Copyright - Equinor

VIDEO: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives in Norway
FPSO

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Climate Activist Sees More Shareholders Pressing ConocoPhillips on Emissions

Climate Activist Sees More Shareholders Pressing ConocoPhillips on Emissions

Sonangol Said to Sell Dalia Oil Cargo, Trims Other Offers

Sonangol Said to Sell Dalia Oil Cargo, Trims Other Offers

POSH, Seamec Kick Off Work on ONGC Pipeline Project

POSH, Seamec Kick Off Work on ONGC Pipeline Project

Reuters: Chinese Offshore Oil Firm CNOOC Prepares Western Retreat over Sanctions Fear

Reuters: Chinese Offshore Oil Firm CNOOC Prepares Western Retreat over Sanctions Fear

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine