MTC, Partners Win Bid to Supply FPSO for Medco's Project Offshore Indonesia

Malaysian engineering company MTC has said it has, as part of a consortium, secured the bid to deliver an FPSO for Medco Energi's Forel field in South Natuna Block B, offshore Indonesia.

A consortium consisting of MTC Engineering, PT Hanochem Tiaka Samudera, and PT Cakra Bahana has secured the project work. This is MTC's third FPSO development and first FPSO project outside of Malaysia.

"After a lengthy bid throughout the majority of last year, it was clear that the Consortium will be the contractor of choice for client Medco E&P," MTC said Tuesday.

The consortium will begin work on the FPSO which is set for delivery within 21 months. The FPSO will be chartered to the client and operated by the consortium for 5 years with an option to extend. The production capacity for the FPSO will be designed for 10,000 bopd and 43 MMscfd.

"Currently, our Project Management Team personnel for FPSO Forel is stationed in Jakarta with the Consortium partners. The Kick-Off Meeting (KOM) was held last Thursday to officialize the project," MTC said.

MTC's previous FPSO projects include two FPSOs for Malaysian waters - Nautica Muar and MTC Ledang.ž

As for the Forel FPSO, according to WorldEnergyReports, MTC did not provide details this will likely be a redeployed unit, and not a newbuild.