Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lebanon, Cyprus Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal

Published

© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Lebanon and Cyprus signed a long-awaited maritime demarcation deal on Wednesday, paving the way for potential exploration of offshore gas fields and energy cooperation in the Mediterranean.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides signed the agreement at Lebanon's presidential palace, telling reporters it would signal deeper cooperation between Lebanon, European Union-member Cyprus and the broader EU.

"This is a historic agreement, concluding an issue pending for many years and we now look forward to what our countries can jointly create," Christodoulides said.


DEAL COULD BOOST INVESTOR INTEREST

Cyprus and Lebanon had reached a preliminary deal mapping out their offshore maritime zones in 2007, but there were delays in its ratification by the Lebanese parliament.

Lebanon's cabinet endorsed the deal last month and Lebanese Energy Minister Joseph Saddi then visited Cyprus to discuss energy cooperation, including possibly drawing electricity from Cyprus to alleviate Lebanon's shortages.

Saddi told Reuters on Wednesday that Lebanon had asked the World Bank to conduct a "pre-feasibility study" on whether interconnectivity with Cyprus would be economically viable and what resulting tariffs could be.

Christodoulides said the agreement would boost prospects of cooperation on energy and infrastructure.

"It also offers the requisite legal and economic certainty, and ultimately the security, to potential investors while boosting efforts by both countries to develop energy programmes," he said.

Lebanon hopes offshore gas and oil discoveries could help generate state revenues and economic activity to reverse a 2019 financial collapse that worsened longstanding power shortages but has yet to find commercially viable stores of gas.

There have yet to be any commercially viable finds in any of Lebanon's offshore blocks. Saddi said Wednesday's deal created the type of conditions that could "attract investors".

Lebanon and Israel delineated their maritime borders in 2022 under a U.S.-brokered deal.

Wednesday's deal leaves neighbouring Syria as the final country with which Lebanon has yet to delineate its sea border.

In an apparent reference to Damascus, Aoun told reporters Lebanon was extending "a clear and honest invitation to complete this maritime understanding with all those who want cooperation with us".

(Reuters)

Industry News Activity Exploration Offshore Oil & gas Cyprus Lebanon

Related Offshore News

© Adobe Stock/Fokke Baarssen

Orsted, ESB Win 900 MW Offshore Wind Tender in Ireland
© SimonPeter/ Adobe Stock

Lebanon and Cyprus Clear Path for Gas Exploration with...
EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm (Credit: Rolf Otzipka/Supplied by EnBW)

First Turbine Up and Running at 960MW German Offshore Wind...
© rochagneux - stock.adobe.com

TotalEnergies Boosts Stake in Nigerian Offshore...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Orsted, ESB Win 900 MW Offshore Wind Tender in Ireland

Orsted, ESB Win 900 MW Offshor

Britain Eases Opposition to New Oil, Gas Permits

Britain Eases Opposition to Ne

Lebanon, Cyprus Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal

Lebanon, Cyprus Sign Maritime

Damen, Windcat Introduce New Class of Offshore Support Vessels

Damen, Windcat Introduce New C

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine