DeepOcean Awarded Installation Work on SNEIG Project

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract by Equinor to provide various subsea construction and installation activities as part of the Snorre Export and Import Gas Project (SNEIG) for offshore execution in 2026.

The SNEIG project is part of the broader Snorre Expansion Project, which aims to extend the production life of the Snorre oil and gas field – originally discovered in 1979 and operational since 1992 – beyond 2040. The Snorre field is located in the Tampen area of the northern North Sea, in water depths of 300–350 meters.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes installation of a subsea safety isolation valve (SSIV), a subsea umbilical, and tie-in to the existing pipeline using connectors and associated tooling from the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) pool.

DeepOcean will also provide preparatory subsea construction activities include isolation pig tracking, pipeline coating removal and cutting operations. Suitable crossings for the new umbilical will also be prepared and installed at the field before various mechanical completion and commissioning activities are performed.

The award also includes the provision of onshore engineering, procurement and project management services. DeepOcean will manage the project out of its office in Haugesund, Norway.

Offshore operations will be executed during the summer season of 2026 using a subsea construction vessel from DeepOcean’s chartered fleet.



