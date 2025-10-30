FLOWRA, ClassNK to Collaborate on Floating Offshore Wind Technology Development

The Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) of Japan and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore technology development cooperation in the field of floating offshore wind.

FLOWRA is a technical research association that works with overseas organizations to research and develop common basic technologies for floating offshore wind to reduce costs and risks.

ClassNK is an independent, non-profit international classification society, ensuring maritime safety and environmental protection through comprehensive inspection and certification services across a global network.