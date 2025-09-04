EU Grants €755m for Bornholm Offshore Energy Cluster

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
The European Commission is providing a 645 million euro ($755.10 million) grant for a renewable energy cluster near Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, Germany's economy ministry said Thursday, a major step towards the creation of a cross-border offshore hub.

Danish transmission system operator Energinet and its German counterpart 50Hertz signed the funding contracts in Berlin, granted under the EU's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

The Bornholm Energy Island will link a 3 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea to both the Danish and German power grids, providing up to 2 GW of electricity to Germany and 1.2 GW to Denmark starting in the 2030s.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)

(Reuters)

