Saipem Completes Conversion of Scarabeo 5 From Drilling Unit to Floating Production Facility

Saipem has completed the conversion of the Scarabeo 5 semi-submersible drilling unit into a floating plant for the separation and boosting of hydrocarbons (Floating Production Unit - FPU).

The conversion of the Scarabeo 5 into an FPU is a key milestone of the contract awarded to Saipem by Eni Congo in August 2023 as part of Eni's Congo LNG Project, the country's first natural gas liquefaction project. Saipem’s activities entailed the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and commissioning of the FPU to be installed offshore the coast of the Republic of Congo, northwest of the Djeno Terminal, at a depth of approximately 35 meters.

The Scarabeo 5, built in Italy in the early 1990s, is one of the best units of its generation, hence it was chosen as an asset for conversion into a floating gas treatment facility. Once installed, it will serve as a control hub for the entire offshore development field of Eni's Congo LNG Project.

The conversion of Scarabeo 5 was completed in less than 24 months, further demonstrating Saipem’s fast-track execution capability.