Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

In this segment of Offshore Engineer TV, Paula Lepore, Global Projects Engineering Manager and Anshul Godha, Materials Scientist at Parker Hannifin discuss a new approach to understanding and mitigating stress corrosion cracking (SCC) and hydrogen embrittlement (HE): including what it is, how you can discover it, and most importantly, how you can mitigate to protect the investment in your offshore structures, as well as a brief overview of Parker Hannifin’s Super Shield corrosion protection technology.

Related Offshore News

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

GHD Gets FEED Contract for 2GW Caledonia Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Global Underwater Hub)

New Alliance Set Up to Boost Australia’s Subsea Sector

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal

Current News

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal

Preview: Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2025

Preview: Japan Energy Summit &

Havila Acquires Polarsyssel Offshore Supply Ship

Havila Acquires Polarsyssel Of

Finnish Port Set for Offshore Wind Overhaul

Finnish Port Set for Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine