BP Awards Subsea EPCI Contract for Murlach Development in the UK

(Photo: Subsea 7)
(Photo: Subsea 7)

Supermajor bp has awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract covering subsea work at its Murlach development 240 kilometers east of Aberdeen in the U.K. North Sea

The deal, awarded to the Subsea Integration Alliance, consisting of Subsea 7 and SLB's OneSubsea, is for subsea pipelines (SURF) and production systems (SPS) EPCI.

Notably, the project includes the first deployment of OneSubsea’s standard, configurable, vertical monobore tree systems in the U.K. North Sea, which will be deployed via vessel to reduce drill rig days. OneSubsea will deliver two vertical monobore trees, a 2-slot manifold and associated topside controls.

Subsea7 will install eight kilometers of rigid flowline and two flexible jumpers, along with associated subsea infrastructure. The new flowline will be tied-back to the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) facility. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations are expected to be executed in 2025.

In a statement announcing the award, Subsea 7 described the contract as sizeable, which it defines as being worth between $50 million and $150 million.

The Murlach development, formerly Skua field, is located in UKCS Block 22/24h (Licence P2452) of the Central North Sea.

