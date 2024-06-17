Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor and GRTgaz to Develop CO2 Transport Infrastructure in France

Source: Equinor
Source: Equinor

Equinor and the main French gas transmission operator GRTgaz have signed a project development agreement (PDA) for a CO2 transport system for captured CO2 from industrial emitters in France to safe and permanent storage offshore Norway via the planned CO2 Highway Europe pipeline project.

The development will consist of a network of onshore CO2 pipelines, to be developed by GRTGaz, which will connect France’s Dunkirk industrial area to Equinor’s CO2 Highway Europe, a large-scale CO 2 pipeline being planned by Equinor also connecting Zeebrugge, Belgium to a portfolio of storage sites under the seabed offshore Norway.

The project under the PDA aims to help decarbonize the Dunkirk industrial area which accounts for around 20 percent of France’s industrial CO2 emissions.

Specifically, GRTgaz will develop a 30km onshore pipeline network in the Dunkirk region, a compressor station in Dunkirk sending the CO2 into the offshore pipeline connecting to the CO2 Highway Europe.

The capacity in the initial phase will be 3 to 5.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year, and the capacity can be expanded to also accommodate CO2 captured at other industrial clusters in France.

Feasibility studies are currently under way, with the aim of launching basic engineering studies at the end of 2024 and commissioning in 2029.

In France, this project is in line with the proposed government's strategy (France 2030) for the capture, use or permanent geological storage of carbon (CCUS) and with the desire to step up collaboration between France and Norway on green industrial transformation, in accordance with the strategic partnership signed between the two countries in January 2024.

Offshore Subsea Pipelines Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

Dana Petroleum Hires Subsea7 for North Sea Field Job
(Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec Reels In Major Petrobras Contract for Tubes and...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

Diamond Offshore Shuts Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig

Diamond Offshore Shuts Gulf of

Equinor and GRTgaz to Develop CO2 Transport Infrastructure in France

Equinor and GRTgaz to Develop

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Buys UK Wind Farm Stake

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund

States Sue US to Block Controversial Offshore Decommissioning Rule

States Sue US to Block Controv

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine