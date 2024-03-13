Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FERC Approves First Offshore Wind Project to Connect to New York's Grid

Source: Equinor
Source: Equinor

Energy firm Equinor on Wednesday announced the first Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval for an offshore wind project to connect directly into the New York City transmission system.

FERC on March 1 approved the Large Generator Interconnection Agreement (LGIA) executed between the company's Empire Wind 1 project, New York ISO (NYISO) and Consolidated Edison Co, Equinor said in a release.

With FERC's clearance, the 810 megawatts of renewable electricity from Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project can be connected to the New York City electrical grid at Con Edison's Gowanus substation via the Sunset Park Onshore Substation at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT), the company said.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management also approved the project's federal Construction and Operations Plan last month.

Recently, U.S. officials gave Equinor approval to start building a massive offshore wind farm off the coast of New York, a milestone for a project that has faced soaring costs and does not have a power supply contract.

Last month, a Clean Air Act permit was granted to New York's Empire Offshore Wind LLC owned by Equinor.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anjana Anil and Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Offshore Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

© New Africa / Adobe Stock

Tokyo Gas, 13 Others to Jointly Develop Offshore Wind
Images courtesy of SolarDuck

New Grid-Scale Offshore Wind-Solar Project Planned for...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Equinor Extends Drilling Contracts

Equinor Extends Drilling Contr

New UTM Payload Available for Scout 137 Drone System

New UTM Payload Available for

Tokyo Gas, 13 Others to Jointly Develop Offshore Wind

Tokyo Gas, 13 Others to Jointl

FERC Approves First Offshore Wind Project to Connect to New York's Grid

FERC Approves First Offshore W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine