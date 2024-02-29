Empire Wind 1 Awarded Offtake Contract

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has announced that Equinor’s Empire Wind 1 project is one of the conditional winners in its fourth offshore wind solicitation round.

The project can deliver 810MW of renewable energy to New York. First power is expected in 2026.

Equinor and NYSERDA will now negotiate an Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate (OREC) Purchase and Sale Agreement, with contract execution expected within Q2 2024.

The project is expected to deliver forward looking real base project returns within the guided range for renewable projects of 4-8%. Following a final investment decision expected mid-2024, Equinor plans to use project financing, with financial close anticipated by end of 2024. Full-cycle nominal equity returns for the US East Coast offshore wind investments is currently expected within the range of 12-16%. Equinor also intends to bring in a partner to enhance value and reduce ownership share and exposure.

Empire Wind 1 has already achieved several key permitting milestones, including approval of its Construction and Operations Plan (COP) from the Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and its Article VII Certificate of Environmental Capability and Public Need from the New York Public Service Commission.

On 25 January 2024, Equinor announced a swap transaction with bp, under which Equinor will take full ownership of the Empire Wind lease and projects and bp will take full ownership of the Beacon Wind lease and projects. This transaction is subject to regulatory approval and closing of the transaction is expected in Q2 or Q3 2024.



