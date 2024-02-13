Woodside Clears Another Hurdle for Mexico's Trion Deepwater Project

Australia's Woodside Energy said on Tuesday that Mexico's energy ministry had approved the social impact assessment for its Trio project, clearing another hurdle for state company Pemex's first deepwater oil production.

Woodside, which is the operator and a 60% owner of Trion, reiterated it was targeting first oil from the project in 2028.

"This approval marks an important milestone on the pathway to developing this nationally significant resource project," Matthew Ridoli, a Woodside executive vice president, said in a statement. "We appreciate the ongoing support."

Trion is being developed in a joint venture with Pemex and was in August last year forecast to produce 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2028. Total extraction was forecast to reach 434 million barrels during the contracted period up to 2052.

Trion is located at a water depth of 2,500 meters (8,202 feet), some 180 km (112 miles) off the coastline.





