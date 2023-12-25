MODEC Sells FPSO to Enauta

MODEC affiliate Gas Opportunity MV20 has signed a contract with Enauta Energia to sell FPSO Cidade de Santos MV20 operated in the Uruguá and Tambaú fields in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The FPSO has been leased on a charter contract to Petrobras for 13 years since 2010.

The sales contract is directly related to Petrobras entering into contracts with Enauta for the assignment of its entire stake in the fields. The final conclusion of the sales transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, in particular approvals from the relevant competent governmental bodies.

The natural gas processed in the FPSO is delivered through an 18-inch gas pipeline to the Mexilhão field 170km from Uruguá. The FPSO is capable of processing 350 million cubic feet per day of gas, 25,000 barrels of oil per day, and has a storage capacity of approximately 700,000 barrels.



